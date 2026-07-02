Man remanded after petrol bomb attack on Dublin mosque

A 41-year-old man was remanded in custody by a Dublin court Wednesday after being charged in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a mosque in the city center.

Irish police said Saeid Khosroabadi, 41, was arrested following an investigation into a blaze at the doorway of the Faizan E Madinah Mosque on Talbot Street in Dublin.

At a hearing, Judge Michele Finan noted police objections to bail on the grounds of seriousness. The accused had no legal representation due to solicitors' industrial action over legal aid reforms, RTE reported.

Solicitor Tracy Horan told the court she could not represent him because of the dispute, and around 60 solicitors present walked out in support.

Police objected to bail, and Judge Finan refused it, remanding Khosroabadi in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 8.

She also declined jurisdiction, sending the case to the Circuit Court and directing the preparation of a book of evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Irish Muslim Council condemned the incident, saying: "The Irish Muslim Council strongly condemns the shocking arson attack on a Mosque on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre. The reported petrol bomb attack, carried out on a Monday afternoon in broad daylight, is a deeply disturbing assault on a place of worship and an attack on the fundamental values of peace, religious freedom and community safety that Ireland holds dear."

"The Irish Muslim Council has repeatedly warned about the growing threat posed by anti-Muslim hatred and far-right extremism. The attack demonstrates that when hatred is normalised and incitement is left unchecked, the consequences can be grave," it warned.

The council called on police to "conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

"We also urge political leaders, social media companies and all sectors of society to confront hate speech, organized intimidation and extremist propaganda before further violence occurs," it urged.