TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS DEADLY ATTACK IN SYRIAS CAPITAL DAMASCUS

Police tape is seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in central Damascus, Syria 02 July 2026. (EPA Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday "strongly" condemned a deadly attack in Damascus, Syria.

"We strongly condemn the attack carried out today (July 2) in the Hijaz area of Syria's capital, Damascus, which caused fatalities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and the Syrian people, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

It said Türkiye remains confident that "the best response to such attempts, which aim to undermine the progress made toward establishing sustainable stability and security in Syria and to disrupt social peace, will once again be given by the Syrian people by preserving their unity and solidarity."

"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Syria throughout this process," the ministry added.

At least five people were killed, and 20 others injured in a bomb explosion at a cafe in central Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian Health Ministry earlier said.

According to Alikhbariah TV correspondent, the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside the cafe on Al-Nasr Street, near the Justice Palace.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, while investigations are ongoing.