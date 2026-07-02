French foreign minister welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework agreement in call with Rubio

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot welcomed the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming France's readiness to support its implementation, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Barrot and Rubio welcomed the agreement and the "decisive role" played by the US in reaching it.

Barrot reaffirmed France's willingness to contribute to implementing the agreement "in order to allow for the full restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, the exercise by the Lebanese state of its arms monopoly, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory, while guaranteeing the security of both Israel and Lebanon."

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework intended to facilitate a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reduce hostilities along the border. The latest Israeli offensive in Lebanon began early March, after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war.

The two ministers also reviewed the implementation of the memorandum concluded between the US and Iran on June 14 and signed by US President Donald Trump in Versailles on June 17.

Barrot reiterated the need for a "robust and verifiable agreement" guaranteeing that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

The call also covered the situation in Ukraine following discussions at the recent G7 summit in Evian, as well as preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.





