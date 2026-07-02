Burkina Faso army claims it killed over 400 armed men who attacked military positions

Burkina Faso's armed forces on Wednesday claimed they repelled coordinated attacks by armed groups on several military positions on June 30, killing more than 400 attackers during counteroffensives supported by airstrikes.

In a statement issued late Wednesday night, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said the attacks targeted positions of the National Armed Forces (FAN) and the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP) in the localities of Gayeri, in the Sirba Region, and Solhan and Sebba, in the Liptako Region.

According to the military, ground units, backed by air assets, responded immediately to the assaults. It said targeted airstrikes and ground combat "neutralized more than 400 terrorists" and enabled the recovery of a large cache of equipment, including more than 250 motorcycles, 353 weapons of various calibers, ammunition, and communication equipment.

The army also reported the deaths of three of its personnel during the fighting, including two in Solhan and one in Gayeri.

"The operations to secure the area are continuing and intensifying in order to track down those who fled and guarantee the safety of citizens," the military said, urging residents to cooperate with the security forces, comply with security instructions, and report suspicious individuals.

The statement linked the coordinated attacks to Burkina Faso's decision, announced a day earlier, to sever diplomatic relations with France. It alleged that France supports the armed groups, an accusation presented in the statement without providing evidence.





