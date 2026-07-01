Sacked foreign healthcare workers withdraw lawsuits against Finnish regional authority

Ten foreign healthcare workers in eastern Finland who challenged their dismissal withdrew their lawsuits after reaching a settlement with the regional authority, public broadcaster Yle reported Wednesday.

The authority says the agreement does not include any financial compensation.

"The (North Savo) wellbeing services county has not promised to pay, and will not pay any compensation to these individuals," lawyer Sini Tossavainen said in a statement.

The remaining two cases will continue before the courts.

The workers were allegedly dismissed during their probationary periods after the county said their professional qualifications and Finnish-language skills did not meet the required standard.

Some of the workers later said they believed they had been dismissed because of discrimination rather than inadequate professional or language skills.

The workers had sought compensation equivalent to about three months' salary, along with additional damages under Finland's Non-Discrimination Act.

Their lawyer, Jouni Lehtimaki, said both parties were satisfied with the settlement, adding that he no longer represents the two workers whose cases remain before the courts.

The dismissed workers had been recruited through an international recruitment program.

Following the dismissals, North Savo wellbeing services said the recruitment agency had failed to adequately assess the workers' professional competence and language proficiency before they were hired.





