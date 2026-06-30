Putin discusses further development of ties with Kazakh counterpart Tokayev

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the further development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Astana in a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A statement by the Kremlin said the two presidents, in line with agreements reached during Putin's visit to Kazakhstan last month, discussed current issues related to the further development of ties.

"Particular attention was paid to the implementation of mutually beneficial bilateral projects in the trade, economic, and energy sectors," the statement added.

It also confirmed a discussion on the international and regional agenda, saying the Kazakh president shared with his Russian counterpart his impressions of his recent visit to Brussels.

Last week, Tokayev met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to advance cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity and critical raw materials. Several agreements were concluded, including EU support for transport connectivity through a €150 million ($170 million) European Investment Bank (EIB) financing package.

Putin, meanwhile, visited the Kazakh capital Astana in late May, where he held talks with Tokayev, as well as participated in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union.



