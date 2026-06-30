Polish prosecutors open inquiry into possible poisoning of president in 2025 election campaign

Polish prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday that they have opened a preliminary inquiry into the sudden deterioration of President Karol Nawrocki's health during the 2025 presidential election campaign, amid suggestions from government officials that the incident may have involved poisoning.

Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on US social media platform X on Tuesday that prosecutors were conducting a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nawrocki's sudden illness, describing the episode as serious and requiring clarification.

"There is a preliminary inquiry under way. The incident was serious and must be explained," Mroczek said, adding that one of the scenarios being examined was possible poisoning.

The investigation follows renewed public discussion of an episode during the 2025 election campaign when Nawrocki reportedly suffered a sudden deterioration in his health.

A preliminary inquiry does not imply that a crime has been established. Under Polish law, prosecutors use such proceedings to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to open a formal criminal investigation.

The president's office has not publicly commented on the latest developments.

The case comes amid heightened political tensions in Poland following Nawrocki's election, with the government and the president frequently at odds over a range of domestic and constitutional issues. Officials have stressed that the inquiry is intended to establish the facts surrounding the incident rather than draw conclusions before the evidence has been examined.





