International rail services to UK disrupted after cable duct fire in Netherlands

Eurostar international train services to and from London have been suspended for the coming days following a cable duct fire on the railway line between Rotterdam and Zwijndrecht in the Netherlands, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Tuesday.

"Dutch authorities are currently carrying out repair work and do not expect the situation to return to normal before July 3," a Eurostar spokesperson said.

The disruption has also affected routes to Brussels and Paris, while domestic rail services between Rotterdam and the southern Netherlands are expected to remain suspended until at least Thursday evening.

Eurostar services between the Netherlands and the UK are currently operating only as far as Brussels, with no onward service to Amsterdam or Rotterdam.

Passengers travelling between Amsterdam or Rotterdam and London are eligible for refunds, the operator added.

Services between the Netherlands, Brussels and Paris are being diverted via Utrecht, causing delays of up to one hour, according to Eurostar.

The company advised passengers to postpone non-essential travel until July 3, adding that those who choose not to travel can request refunds free of charge.



