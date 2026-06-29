Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Iran-US deal, regional stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed developments related to the Iran-US memorandum of understanding and regional stability during a phone call on Sunday, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The two leaders reviewed regional and international developments and emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the region and supporting diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation.

They also discussed recent developments regarding the memorandum signed between the US and Iran, as well as efforts to reach comprehensive solutions aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, according to the agency.

The two sides also reviewed existing areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The talks come amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran despite ongoing negotiations to implement a broader agreement aimed at ending the war that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

On June 18, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding that included provisions on ending hostilities, lifting the US naval blockade on Iran and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz for global energy supplies.















