Venezuela’s opposition leader plans to return to country: Report

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is working to return to the country as soon as possible despite last week's aborted attempt, according to Bloomberg on Sunday.

Citing US officials, Bloomberg reported that Machado planned to return to Venezuela last week via the island of Curacao but canceled the trip after the administration of US President Donald Trump signaled it did not support her return at that time.

According to the report, the Trump administration conveyed its position to Dutch authorities, the Venezuelan government and Machado's team.

The report said Machado had hired private security contractors to facilitate her entry into Venezuela and provide protection during her stay. The team had been stationed in Curacao awaiting her arrival.

According to Bloomberg, Machado does not have a valid passport and would not have been able to enter Venezuela legally without authorization from the government of acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

The report said Washington was concerned Machado's return could trigger a confrontation with the current government and distract from rescue efforts following Wednesday's deadly earthquakes.

However, Bloomberg reported that Machado received encouragement from at least one senior Trump administration official.

According to the report, Machado remains interested in making a brief return to Venezuela, although it is unclear whether such a trip remains feasible following last week's canceled attempt.