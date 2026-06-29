Former NATO chief says US heavily dependent on Europe allies

The United States remains heavily dependent on its allies in Europe, irrespective of the rhetoric out of Washington, according to former NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.



Despite US President Donald Trump's relentless criticism of NATO, the defence of the United States begins at the border between Europe and Russia, Stoltenberg told the Monday edition of the German daily Die Welt.



One of the world's largest nuclear arsenals is located directly across the Norwegian border on Russia's Kola Peninsula, he noted. Stoltenberg is now Norway's finance minister.



"These weapons are not aimed at Oslo - they are aimed at Washington and New York. But Norway helps track Russian submarines when they leave their bases."



He added that Norway also helps by providing early warnings of missiles and aircraft launches. "And the situation is similar in Finland and many other European countries. This is crucial for the security of the United States," he said.



Stoltenberg acknowledged differences of opinion between the US and Europe relating to trade, climate and security issues.



The most important thing Europe could do to preserve NATO was to invest more in defence, Stoltenberg told Die Welt. "And that's exactly what we're doing. Germany is now well on its way to becoming the largest European defence investor."

