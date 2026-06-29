China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list due to dual-use concerns.

China has added 20 Japanese entities, including the National Institute for Defense Studies, to its export control list due to dual-use concerns, Beijing-based Global Times reported Monday.

The Commerce Ministry said the move is to safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international obligations, including non-proliferation, according to the report.

Export operators are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to the 20 entities, while overseas organizations and individuals are barred from transferring or providing China-origin dual-use items to them, it said.

Any related activities must be immediately terminated, the ministry added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the final users and end uses of dual-use items involving the 20 Japanese entities cannot be verified.

It said stricter end-user and end-use scrutiny will be imposed on exports of dual-use items to entities placed on the watch list.

Exports linked to Japanese military users, military purposes or any other end users and end uses that may contribute to enhancing Japan's military capabilities will not be approved, said the ministry.





