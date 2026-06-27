Heat wave fuels wildfires across France, Greece, Spain as firefighters battle blazes

Extreme heat sweeping across southern Europe triggered multiple wildfires in France, Greece and Spain on Saturday, authorities and local media reported.

In southeastern France, a wildfire broke out in the commune of Colomars near Nice in the Alpes-Maritimes department, burning about 2 hectares (5 acres) and threatening around 10 homes before firefighters brought it under control, France 3 Regions reported.

The Departmental Fire and Rescue Service said 90 firefighters, 30 vehicles and a water-bombing helicopter were deployed, carrying out four aerial water drops. Firefighters later said no visible flames remained.

Authorities said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Several additional fires also broke out in the eastern Haute-Saone department as temperatures neared 40C (104F), according to local authorities.

A roadside fire near Hericourt burned 1.5 hectares (4 acres) and spread toward a nearby forest, while another blaze in Grandvelle-et-le-Perrenot destroyed 15 hectares (37 acres) of wheat during harvesting. Earlier fires also affected farmland in Dampierre-sur-Salon and a roadside ditch near Vauthiermont. Authorities said no injuries or damage to homes were reported.

In Greece, firefighters brought a wildfire near Petra in the Boeotia region under control after it prompted an emergency 112 evacuation alert for residents, the state-run AMNA news agency reported.

The fire broke out in an agricultural and forested area. Authorities deployed 45 firefighters, two ground teams, 13 fire engines, six aircraft and one helicopter, according to AMNA.

A separate wildfire in Spathari on the island of Euboea also came under control later on Saturday. More than 50 firefighters, supported by eight aircraft and three helicopters, continued working to extinguish remaining hotspots, AMNA said.

In northeastern Spain, firefighters continued operations to secure a major wildfire between Tamarite de Litera and Alcampell in Huesca province that has burned more than 4,000 hectares since Thursday, according to public broadcaster RTVE.

The blaze forced the evacuation of about 240 residents from three villages.

Authorities said the fire was contained and expected to stabilize if weather conditions remained favorable. Officials said they believed it was sparked by a harvesting machine, while the Aragon regional government declared a red wildfire alert for the weekend because of continuing extreme heat.