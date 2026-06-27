News World Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to more than 1,400

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to more than 1,400

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez stated Saturday that the Venezuelan earthquake toll has risen to 1,430 dead and over 3,200 injured.

DPA WORLD Published June 27,2026 Subscribe

The death toll from earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 1,430 and more than 3,200 people are injured, President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez said on Saturday.



There have been 430 aftershocks following the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes on Wednesday. More than 70,000 families have received aid from the authorities in the wake of the disaster.



Three days after the earthquakes struck, the whereabouts of tens of thousands of people in Venezuela remain unclear.



The quakes caused considerable destruction, particularly in the state of La Guaira, but also in the capital, Caracas. In some places, entire blocks of high-rise buildings were razed to the ground.



The search through the rubble and debris continues under difficult conditions. Everywhere, local residents and volunteers are joining forces with the professional emergency services.











