2 dead as Taiwan issues fresh heavy rain alerts after widespread flooding

Taiwan issued fresh heavy rain alerts late Friday after torrential downpours that killed at least two people and triggered widespread flooding across the island, according to local media, citing weather authorities.

The Central Weather Administration issued torrential and extremely heavy rain warnings for Yunlin County, where rainfall could exceed 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) in 24 hours or 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) within three hours, news website Focus Taiwan reported.

Heavy rain advisories also remained in effect for parts of central, southern, eastern, and northern Taiwan, including Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Taipei, with rainfall expected to ease later on Saturday.

The warnings follow days of severe weather that caused extensive flooding.

Local authorities said 487 flooding incidents had been recorded across the island since Thursday, with 74 areas still underwater as of Friday.

Officials urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as the risk of flash floods, landslides, and other weather-related hazards remains high despite forecasts for improving conditions later.



