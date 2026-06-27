Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 920

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 920, while the number injured has reached 3,360, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirmed Friday.

Rodriguez said in a televised address that the "seismic doublet" that hit the northern coast Wednesday was followed by strong aftershocks and caused severe damage across the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira state.

He said 383 buildings sustained major damage, leaving infrastructure heavily compromised. A total of 3,007 people have been displaced and are being housed in temporary shelters and field hospitals.

Emergency crews, supported by international search-and-rescue teams, continue efforts to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Rodriguez urged the public to avoid traveling to La Guaira, saying heavy traffic was hindering the evacuation of the injured and slowing emergency operations.

Separately, in a televised statement, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced restrictions on access to La Guaira, saying heavy traffic was obstructing rescue operations and delaying the evacuation of the injured.

"Residents themselves have said that there are many people obstructing movement and, in some way, hindering rescue efforts," said Cabello.

"The health issue is also important," he added, underlining the risk of a potential public health hazard as the bodies of those killed remain buried under the rubble.

"There are people alive under the rubble, but unfortunately, there are also people who have died. This must be addressed," he said, adding that people seeking access to La Guaira must first register with authorities in Caracas.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck Venezuela, 39 seconds apart.

The 7.5 magnitude quake occurred 14.3 miles southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the 7.2 magnitude quake struck 14.9 miles northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, according to the USGS.