Italy ready to support Israel-Lebanon deal diplomatically, says foreign minister

Italy is ready to provide diplomatic support for the newly signed Israel-Lebanon agreement and could contribute to a future international mission following the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where he is attending an international forum and the MED-9 summit, Tajani described the agreement as "certainly a step forward," while cautioning that it will take time for the situation to stabilize.

"It is important that the goal of signing has already been achieved," he said, adding that Italy is prepared to "provide diplomatic support" and "play a role with our armed forces, with an international mission after UNIFIL."

Tajani said he has spoken with Italy's embassy in Beirut and that the initial signals following the agreement are positive.

"Now we need to translate the agreement into practical action," he said.

The minister added that Italy, together with France, can play "a significant role" in rebuilding Lebanon, including strengthening its institutions to better guarantee the country's sovereignty.

Regarding the possibility of a post-UNIFIL mission, Tajani stressed that any international deployment would have to be based on a multilateral agreement and said participation by Arab and Gulf countries should not be ruled out.

Commenting on Hezbollah, Tajani said the agreement is unlikely to benefit the group because it can ultimately reduce its influence and lead to its disarmament.

"We need to see whether Iran will favor the agreement or not. That is the issue. However, the agreement reached in Washington is certainly not a victory for Hezbollah," he said.

"Hezbollah cannot continue to play a military role outside Lebanese institutional legality; it has always represented a threat to peace, but also a threat to Lebanon," Tajani added.



