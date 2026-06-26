Zelensky approves 40-day strike operation targeting Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had approved a 40-day operation aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said he had received a report from Maj. Gen. Yevhen Khmara on Ukraine's plans for long-range and medium-range strikes, as well as the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including its special operations center Alpha.

"I approved a 40-day operation by the Security Service aimed at influencing the aggressor state in order to encourage an end to the war," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president did not provide details of the operation.

Zelensky also praised the SBU's performance on the battlefield, saying the agency had achieved some of its strongest results in protecting Ukraine's positions in recent months through the use of various types of drones.

According to Zelensky, the Alpha special operations center has been a leader in strikes against Russian personnel and military equipment.