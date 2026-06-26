Iran says Hormuz navigation ‘only allowed’ through routes designated by Tehran

Oil tanker JORYA sails at the sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 25, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran warned Thursday evening that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is "only allowed" through routes designated by Tehran.

"Any navigation outside the routes designated by the authority will not be guaranteed safe passage and will not be covered by insurance or related liabilities," the Hormuz Strait Management Authority said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

"Any consequences resulting from navigation through unauthorized routes will be the responsibility of the vessel owner, operator, and commander," it warned.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned early Thursday that safe passage through the strategic waterway is only possible through routes approved by Tehran.

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint in the Gulf through which 20% of the world's oil normally flows, after a joint offensive launched by the US and Israel against Tehran in February.

Last week, US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war between their countries and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East. A ceasefire took effect on April 8.