UN chief urges global community to modernize conflict resolution approaches

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the international community to modernize its approach to conflict resolution, warning that the world is currently witnessing more wars than at any point since World War II.

"Your task is to imagine a new generation of peace efforts fit to meet the reality," Guterres told the Peacebuilding Commission during its annual session.

He emphasized that rising geopolitical tensions, inequalities, climate shocks, and unregulated new technologies necessitate a shift toward national prevention strategies and deeper coordination between international financial institutions and the private sector.

The secretary-general highlighted the Peacebuilding Fund as a "catalytic financing instrument" that has assisted over 70 countries in forging sustainable peace.

He pointed to successes in Colombia, where efforts involved local realities and women, and in Liberia, where the commission helped bridge the gap following the departure of UN peacekeeping missions.

Guterres called on member states to "renew their commitment to a future free from violence" by supporting international law and human rights.