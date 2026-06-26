UK sends search and rescue team to Venezuela after earthquakes

A British search and rescue team has been deployed to Venezuela, where the death toll from Wednesday's devastating earthquakes has reached almost 1,000.



The 68-strong team, made up of personnel from fire brigades across the country, left RAF Brize Norton on Friday along with six specialist search dogs and humanitarian staff.



Wednesday's 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes were among the strongest to hit Venezuela for more than a century and could be felt throughout the region.



Local authorities have reported 920 people died and 3,360 were injured in the earthquakes, with the toll expected to continue rising.



Sir Keir Starmer said: "My thoughts are with the people of Venezuela following this week's devastating earthquakes.



"The UK stands in solidarity with all those affected, particularly those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods."



The search and rescue team has been provided by UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR), which responds to disasters on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.



As well as the UKISAR team, Britain has despatched members of the UK Emergency Medical Team to prepare for a further medical deployment.



The Government has also made £2 million of humanitarian funding available to help respond to the disaster.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Office confirmed that UK staff were all safe and accounted for after the British embassy in Caracas was damaged in the earthquakes.



The embassy – which is on the 11th floor of an office tower in the north east of the city – has been closed, but alternative arrangements have been put in place to assist British nationals in the country.



The number of British citizens in Venezuela is understood to be in the low hundreds and there have been no reports of Britons killed or injured, it is understood.

