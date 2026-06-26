UAE stresses Hormuz security in rare call with Iran after war tensions

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday stressed the need to protect maritime corridors and ensure freedom of navigation through ⁠the Strait of ⁠Hormuz in a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

The exchange, reported by state news agency WAM, marks ⁠a rare public contact between Abu Dhabi and Tehran following tensions linked to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

It was the first announced conversation between the two ministers since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which were followed by Iranian attacks across the Gulf, including in the United Arab ⁠Emirates, ⁠where the U.S. has military bases.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need for full compliance with a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding to secure an "immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities," WAM said.

He also highlighted respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law and the uninterrupted ⁠flow of maritime traffic through Hormuz.

The call suggests an effort to move past strains in UAE-Iran relations during the conflict, when Iranian attacks disrupted Dubai's hotel sector, prompted some expatriates to leave and dented perceptions of stability in ⁠a ‌country ‌that markets itself as a regional ⁠business hub.

Sheikh Abdullah said ‌diplomacy remained the best way to resolve crises, expressing hope that ongoing ⁠efforts would lead to lasting ⁠security and stability in the region, WAM ⁠reported.









