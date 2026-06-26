Türkiye urges concrete action against external actors backing RSF in Sudan

Türkiye's Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yildiz said recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's El Obeid are concerning, urging the international community to take concrete action against external actors supporting the paramilitary group.

"The international community should not be content with statements alone. Concrete steps must be taken to prevent the activities of external actors supporting the RSF," Yildiz told Anadolu.

Yildiz said attacks carried out in recent weeks using drones and other military assets have negatively affected civilian life in El Obeid and further warned that the group's past actions have deepened concerns over the current situation.

While international calls remain important, Yildiz stressed they are insufficient on their own.

"What matters most is preventing the activities of external actors supporting the RSF. Unless this is achieved, risks will persist not only in El Obeid but in all areas where the RSF is present," he said.

Yildiz added that Türkiye supports the Sudanese government's roadmap aimed at ensuring the RSF withdraws from territories under its control.

- 'We are ready to explore new investment opportunities'

Touching on reconstruction efforts alongside the security situation, Yildiz said returns to the capital Khartoum accelerated after the city came back under government control in March 2025, with economic activity beginning to revive.

He said not only are public institutions returning to Khartoum, but civilians are also returning, adding that growing economic activity would further strengthen the return process.

Yildiz noted that Khartoum's infrastructure has not yet reached a level capable of supporting its pre-war population, emphasizing that reconstruction will be among the country's most important priorities in the coming period.

He underlined the importance of Turkish investors familiar with Sudan reengaging in the country, noting that some Turkish companies resumed operations in March 2025.

A Turkish factory producing cement and gypsum boards in southern Khartoum has restarted operations, he said.

"We need Turkish businesspeople who know Sudan well. We are encouraging them to resume operations," Yildiz said.

He noted that Sudan spans approximately 1.8 million square kilometers and, despite displacement and migration caused by the conflict, still has a population of around 35 million to 40 million.

"This population needs production, employment and economic development," he said, stressing that Türkiye's Embassy in Khartoum and the commercial counselor's office stand ready to support investors.

Yildiz said Türkiye continues to maintain its presence in Sudan through various institutions.

"Türkiye continues to preserve its pre-war ties and share with the Sudanese people a vision for rebuilding the country together," he said.

Although clashes continue in some parts of Sudan, Yildiz said economic activity remains possible in much of the country, particularly in areas under army control.

He added that Türkiye maintains an active presence through its embassy and institutions, including Turkish Airlines, TİKA and Ziraat Katılım Bankası.

Commenting on growing security cooperation between Türkiye and Sudan, Yildiz said it reflects the longstanding ties between the two countries, adding that Ankara's cooperation with Sudan's legitimate government is expected to evolve from supply-based support into a more strategic partnership.