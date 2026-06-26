Trump says recent Democratic Socialist wins 'most serious threat' to US in 250 years

US President Donald Trump on Friday called the rise of democratic socialist candidates within the Democratic Party "the most serious threat to our country since its existence," calling them "hardcore godless communists."

"This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence, in my opinion, 250 years ago. This is a major threat to our country," Trump said during his remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference.

"If they fought them the way they fight Republicans or the way they fight me, they'd be victorious," he said. "But they don't have the courage to do so, so they're turning communists themselves, becoming a communist party."

"These are not social democrats, these are hardcore godless communists. They're godless communists," he added.

Trump's remarks came days after Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier won congressional primaries in New York City, with Avila Chevalier defeating five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who backed the winning candidates, called primary night "an incredible night," saying: "New Yorkers have shown last June was not the end, it was just the beginning."

Referring to the recent election in New York City, Trump said: "They're communists… and social democrats. They want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life."

"Communism is very easy to sell; it destroys everything, but it's very easy," he said.