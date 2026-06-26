Most US voters say military action against Iran not worth it

A majority of US voters say military action against Iran was not worth it, while confidence in a proposed US-Iran agreement remains limited, according to a new national survey.

The poll, released on Wednesday by US-based Quinnipiac University, found that 60% of registered voters believe the military action was not worth it, compared with 34% who say it was.

The survey highlights sharp partisan divisions in US public opinion. Democrats overwhelmingly said the military action was not worth it, 93% to 4%, while independents opposed it 66% to 29%. Republicans largely supported the action, with 75% saying it was worth it compared with 17% who disagreed.

The poll also measured views on President Donald Trump's efforts to secure a diplomatic agreement with Iran. It found 59% of voters are not confident the deal will succeed, including 40% who are "not confident at all." By contrast, 37% expressed confidence in the negotiations.

Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran on June 17 during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

The agreement calls for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations and sets a 60-day window — extendable by mutual consent — to negotiate a broader deal covering Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and frozen assets. It also includes provisions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been closed during the conflict.