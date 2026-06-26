Dozens protest in central Israel, demanding ultra-Orthodox military conscription

Dozens of demonstrators protested Friday in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, blocking major roads to demand equal military service obligations and the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said dozens of secular Israelis and members of left-wing organizations, including the group "Mothers at the Front," took part in the protest against exemptions granted to Haredim from mandatory military service.

The protesters marched in Bnei Brak, a stronghold of the ultra-Orthodox community, calling for equality in conscription and an end to exemptions for students enrolled in religious seminaries.

Israeli Channel 12 reported clashes between protesters and local residents amid a heavy deployment of Israeli police forces.

The protest came two days after thousands of Haredim took part in vehicle convoys on Wednesday from 19 cities toward Military Prison No. 10 near Kfar Yona in central Israel, protesting the detention of draft evaders and causing major traffic disruptions on key roads.

According to Channel 12, more than 100 vehicles joined the convoys heading toward the prison near the Beit Lid junction on Route 57.

Haredi protesters carried signs bearing the image of Itamar Ben-Gvir reading "The number one enemy of the Jews," while other banners read the following: "We will not enlist in the army of enemies," the channel said.

Channel 12 also quoted Israeli Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf as saying: "We will take over the prisons and turn them into Jewish religious schools."

The protests came after dozens of Haredim were jailed about two weeks ago following their arrest during an attempt to storm the home of Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg in the settlement of Alon Shvut south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank in protest against the conscription of religious seminary students.

Haredim make up about 13% of Israel's population of 10 million. Many oppose military service on the grounds that they devote their lives to studying the Torah and argue that integration into secular society threatens their religious identity and way of life.

The dispute over military conscription comes as Israel continues to mobilize hundreds of reservists while maintaining military operations and escalating tensions across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, Iran, the Gaza Strip, and the occupied West Bank.





