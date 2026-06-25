Spanish premier expresses full support for Venezuelan people following earthquakes

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday extended his full support for the Venezuelan people following deadly earthquakes that hit the country overnight.

"All my support and that of Spain goes to the Venezuelan people following the devastating earthquakes this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Sanchez said through US social media company X.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency late Wednesday after a powerful sequence of earthquakes struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across the region.

At least 32 people have died in consecutive high-magnitude earthquakes and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez further announced early Thursday.



