Italy seeks to ease tensions with Iran, denies any military role in war

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome has not taken part in any military action against Iran and has not authorized the use of its bases for strikes, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In comments released after a call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tajani sought to underline Italy's position of neutrality in any potential escalation involving Tehran.

"I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi. Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of its bases for acts of war against Iran, in the strictest compliance with the treaties with the United States," Tajani said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He also called for the reopening of key maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping passage between the Gulf and the Arabian Sea that has long been a flashpoint in regional tensions.

"I called for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating the passage of all Italian cargo ships still blocked," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil transit chokepoints, and any disruption there has global economic implications.

Tajani also pointed to diplomatic engagement as a way to reduce tensions, highlighting the symbolic importance of Italy's diplomatic presence in Tehran.

"The reopening of the embassy in Tehran is a strong signal of dialogue also in view of the resumption of economic and cultural relations," he said.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, NATO chief Mark Rutte responded to claims that European allies did not assist the US in its war against Iran, saying: "I completely understand the disappointment, but if we take Italy as an example, 500 US aircraft have taken off from American bases in Italy to support the operation. So this is a huge number," he said.

Left-wing opposition parties strongly reacted to Rutte's remarks, criticizing the ruling right-wing coalition government.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday denied Rutte's statement, clarifying that only logistical flights were permitted.