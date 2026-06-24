Turkish FM Fidan to visit Canada for talks on trade, energy and regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will begin a two-day visit to Canada on Thursday for talks aimed at deepening relations and expanding cooperation in trade, energy and defense, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Wednesday.

Fidan will begin with a tour of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Toronto, where he is expected to examine Canada's capabilities in the nuclear energy sector.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting with business leaders, representatives of civil society organizations and academics before traveling to Ottawa for talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

During the meetings, Fidan is expected to outline Türkiye's views and expectations on deepening and diversifying relations and cooperation, with the goal of elevating ties to a strategic partnership, the sources said.

Fidan will also stress the importance of increasing high-level contacts and reciprocal visits and to call for efforts to expand bilateral trade, which reached about $2.7 billion in 2025, in a balanced and sustainable manner, the sources further said.

He will put forward Türkiye's expectation that negotiations on a free trade agreement be concluded without delay.

The Turkish foreign minister will highlight opportunities for new cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear energy, and call for intensified efforts to advance defense industry cooperation and strengthen the legal framework governing military relations.

On regional issues, Fidan is expected to emphasize the need to remain vigilant against provocations that could undermine the recent agreement between the US and Iran and to underline the importance of restoring unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies.

He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye's readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war and to call for increased international pressure on Israel over its policies in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Anand last visited Türkiye on March 17.

Trade between the two countries reached $2.7 billion in 2025, with Turkish exports totaling $1.57 billion and imports from Canada reaching $1.16 billion, according to Turkish officials. Turkish Airlines also increased its weekly flights to Canada from 12 to 21 in May.

Anand and Fidan will "engage in discussions toward a strengthened partnership between Canada and Türkiye," according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada,

The ministers will also exchange views on global and regional geopolitical issues, it said, including Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Middle East.

They will also explore opportunities for robust economic engagement in sectors such as energy, defense, aerospace and mining, it added.





