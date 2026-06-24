Germany sees over 4,000 documented cases of anti-Muslim incidents in 2025: Rights group

Anti-Muslim attacks and incidents of discrimination reached an alarming new record in Germany in 2025, with more than 4,000 documented cases, the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate (CLAIM) announced on Wednesday.

In its annual report, the human rights organization documented 4,096 anti-Muslim incidents last year, representing a dramatic 33% increase from the 3,080 cases reported in 2024. The incidents averaged more than 11 anti-Muslim cases per day throughout the year.

Verbal attacks accounted for the largest share, with 2,379 cases (61%), followed by 840 incidents of discrimination (21.5%), and 689 documented cases of harmful behavior (17.4%), which include physical assault and property damage, CLAIM co-director, Rima Hanano, said at a press briefing in Berlin.

There is also an increase in serious crimes, with a total of two homicides, 214 cases of bodily injury—including four cases of serious bodily injury or attempted homicide—and five cases of arson, she added.

Women were disproportionately targeted, accounting for 64.5 % of individual victims, Hanano stressed.

She urged the government to take the issue of anti-Muslim racism "seriously," noting that Germany's Muslim community has "no trust" in their country's politicians when it comes to tackling this problem.

Germany has Western Europe's second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its nearly 83.5 million residents. In recent years, the country has seen a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence, driven by far-right political parties and movements, including the opposition Alternative for Germany, or AfD.