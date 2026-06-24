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News World Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz

Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that diplomatic talks with Iran would terminate instantly if Tehran attempts to collect fees from maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the Iranian officials assured Washington that there are "no tolls, no insurance costs, & no other charges of any kind" being sought or received from vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 24,2026
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TRUMP SAYS IRAN HAS TOLD US NO TOLLS BEING SOUGHT AT STRAIT OF HORMUZ

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has told the ⁠United States ⁠that no tolls were being sought from ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ⁠two countries, which ended a first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, have offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's parallel war in ⁠Lebanon - ⁠all major aspects of their framework deal signed last week aiming to end the war.

Trump has faced criticism over the deal domestically, including from hardliners in his Republican ⁠Party.

"Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY ⁠KIND ‌BEING SOUGHT ‌OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ⁠ON SHIPS TRAVELING ‌THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' Trump wrote in a ⁠social media post.

"If ⁠this is false information, negotiations ⁠would end, immediately!"

The US president also reiterated that no cash will be provided directly to Tehran.

Instead, Washington intends to utilize controlled Iranian funds to pay American farmers for exports such as corn and wheat. "Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States," he added.