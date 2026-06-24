France confirms 1st Ebola case in doctor returning from DR Congo

France confirmed its first imported Ebola case after a humanitarian doctor returned from a mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The patient, who had returned from an area where the virus is circulating in Congo, was immediately admitted to a specialized healthcare facility and is in stable condition, the ministry said in a statement.

"All precautionary measures, including the patient's isolation, were taken upon his arrival in the country," it added, saying the transfer to hospital was carried out under secure conditions to prevent any risk of contamination.

French health authorities said a full epidemiological investigation is underway to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient.

Those identified will be contacted by the regional health agency, placed under 21 days of home isolation and closely monitored during that period.

The ministry added that a dedicated monitoring system is already in place for French aid workers returning to national territory.

The Ebola outbreak, centered in the eastern province of Ituri, has spread to neighboring areas and prompted heightened surveillance in Uganda amid concerns over cross-border transmission.

Health officials have warned that the outbreak continues to pose a significant regional threat, particularly in areas affected by conflict, population displacement and weak healthcare infrastructure.

The current outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no approved vaccine. The disease causes severe hemorrhagic fever and spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.





