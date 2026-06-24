South Korea, India pledge deeper strategic cooperation, stress Strait of Hormuz stability

South Korea and India agreed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in sectors ranging from defense and shipbuilding to technology and clean energy, while discussing the impact of Middle East tensions on global trade and supply chains.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed ways to advance bilateral initiatives launched following the April summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

In a post on US social media platform X after the meeting in Seoul, Jaishankar said the talks covered cooperation in politics, trade, investment, defense, technology, shipbuilding, clean energy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities in startups, financial technology and multilateral forums, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Both sides shared concerns over the impact of Middle East tensions on global commerce and agreed that the swift and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and secure navigation for all vessels are critical to global security and economic stability.

Cho welcomed progress in implementing bilateral projects in economic, social and cultural fields, while Jaishankar underscored the need to faithfully carry out agreed initiatives to further strengthen the countries' special strategic partnership.

The South Korean minister also briefed his Indian counterpart on Seoul's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope for India's constructive role, noting New Delhi's diplomatic channels with North Korea.





