Ebola outbreak is still outpacing response: WHO chief

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo and ⁠Uganda is continuing to outpace response efforts, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on ⁠Wednesday.

"Despite the good progress we have made, we still face major challenges, and the outbreak is continuing to outpace the response," Tedros told a press conference.

He added that the global risk from the Ebola outbreak remained low, but ⁠called ⁠for measures to contain the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus to be scaled up further.

"Contact-tracing is inadequate, treatment capacity is insufficient, and safe burials remain a major challenge, with the ⁠health system under pressure," Tedros told reporters.

The epicentre of the Ebola outbreak is in Congo, where 1,094 confirmed cases, including 277 deaths, have been recorded. Uganda has confirmed 20 ⁠cases ‌and two ‌deaths.

A senior WHO official ⁠said on Tuesday ‌that the outbreak had the largest number of confirmed cases ⁠within the first ⁠month of any episode of the disease.







