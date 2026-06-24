 Contact Us
News World Ebola outbreak is still outpacing response: WHO chief

Ebola outbreak is still outpacing response: WHO chief

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Wednesday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to outpace response efforts.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 24,2026
Subscribe
EBOLA OUTBREAK IS STILL OUTPACING RESPONSE: WHO CHIEF

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo and ⁠Uganda is continuing to outpace response efforts, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on ⁠Wednesday.

"Despite the good progress we have made, we still face major challenges, and the outbreak is continuing to outpace the response," Tedros told a press conference.

He added that the global risk from the Ebola outbreak remained low, but ⁠called ⁠for measures to contain the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus to be scaled up further.

"Contact-tracing is inadequate, treatment capacity is insufficient, and safe burials remain a major challenge, with the ⁠health system under pressure," Tedros told reporters.

The epicentre of the Ebola outbreak is in Congo, where 1,094 confirmed cases, including 277 deaths, have been recorded. Uganda has confirmed 20 ⁠cases ‌and two ‌deaths.

A senior WHO official ⁠said on Tuesday ‌that the outbreak had the largest number of confirmed cases ⁠within the first ⁠month of any episode of the disease.