Russia welcomes US-Iran ceasefire but says lasting peace will take time

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire and negotiations between the US and Iran but cautioned that achieving lasting peace in the region would require a lengthy process.

Speaking at the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow, Ushakov said Russia hoped the talks launched following the signing of a US-Iran memorandum would produce results.

"Russia welcomed the ceasefire and the conclusion of the US-Iran memorandum, and we hope that the negotiations that have begun will be successful. But it must be acknowledged that there is still a long way to go before achieving sustainable peace," Ushakov said.

He added that Russia's proposals regarding Iran's enriched uranium remain on the table, noting that Moscow has previously expressed readiness to receive and store Iranian enriched uranium as part of efforts to resolve issues surrounding Tehran's nuclear program.

Ushakov also criticized efforts by the "collective West" to reshape the international order in ways that serve only its interests and preserve its influence in global politics, economics and technology through what he described as dishonest methods.

He said Western countries have used a range of political, economic and military tools to maintain their position and contain competitors on both the global and regional levels, adding that the administration of former US President Joe Biden had set the tone for anti-Russian policies, while European countries subsequently took the lead in pursuing Russia's "strategic defeat."

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum, Ushakov said there was an understanding of the need for future contacts with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, though no dates had yet been agreed.

He also said there was currently no concrete information regarding a possible visit by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly offered to facilitate diplomatic efforts related to Iran's nuclear program and has maintained contacts with both Tehran and Washington amid efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.