Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over US-backed Ebola facility

Kenya's health minister was found in contempt of court Monday over the continued construction of a controversial US-backed Ebola quarantine facility.

High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi ruled that Aden Duale had failed to comply with court orders suspending the project and continued overseeing activities related to the facility despite judicial directives halting its establishment.

"I find that in commissioning the ongoing construction of the facility at Laikipia (Air Base in Nanyuki, Laikipia County), the second respondent (Duale) is in continuing contempt of the orders of the court that were issued on May 28, 2026 and confirmed on June 2, 2026; the consequence of that finding is that the said contempt will attract the sanction of the second respondent by this court," Nyaundi said.

The judge directed Duale to personally appear before the court on Tuesday for mitigation and sentencing.

The dispute centers on a planned 50-bed quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Air Base, located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) west-northwest of Nanyuki and roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The facility is intended to accommodate Americans potentially exposed to Ebola during response operations linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other affected countries in the region.

The project has become one of Kenya's most contentious public health initiatives, drawing legal challenges, protests and criticism from opposition politicians, civil society groups and local leaders.

The High Court had previously suspended the project following a petition by the constitutional rights organization the Katiba Institute, which argued that the initiative raised constitutional, public health and transparency concerns and should not proceed without full compliance with legal requirements and public participation standards.

The controversy deepened after President William Ruto disclosed that he approved the facility following a request from US President Donald Trump, describing the arrangement as part of a longstanding health partnership between Kenya and the United States.

Government officials have defended the project as a necessary component of Kenya's Ebola preparedness strategy, arguing that the country faces heightened risks because of its role as a regional transport, diplomatic and commercial hub.

The US Embassy in Kenya has also maintained that the facility poses no danger to surrounding communities and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen regional capacity to detect, isolate and respond to Ebola outbreaks.

The legal dispute has unfolded alongside demonstrations in Laikipia County, where protesters have opposed the project and accused authorities of disregarding both public concerns and court directives.

At least three people have been killed during protests linked to the facility, according to police, witnesses and rights groups.





