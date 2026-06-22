Kremlin accuses Ukraine of threatening sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of threatening ⁠the sovereignty ⁠of close Russian ally Belarus, but said it ⁠had no doubts that Minsk was in a position to defend itself.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday threatened to ⁠take ⁠action a gainst Belarus if it did not quickly remove equipment which Zelensky said was being ⁠used by Russia to help coordinate its own attacks on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said ‌Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin and ⁠Belarusian ‌President Alexander Lukashenko would discuss Zelensky's ⁠remarks.









