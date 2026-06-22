Kremlin accuses Ukraine of threatening sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of threatening the sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus, but said it had no doubts that Minsk was in a position to defend itself.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday threatened to take action a gainst Belarus if it did not quickly remove equipment which Zelensky said was being used by Russia to help coordinate its own attacks on Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would discuss Zelensky's remarks.