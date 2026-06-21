WHO expects stronger focus on link between climate crisis and human health at COP31

COP31 will offer an important opportunity to strengthen the link between climate and health in global climate discussions, World Health Organization (WHO) representative and head of office in Türkiye Dr. Tasnim Atatrah said, adding that Türkiye's hosting of the summit could help underscore climate action's role in safeguarding human health and the future of communities.

Speaking to Anadolu, Atatrah said climate change was not only an environmental challenge but also a public health crisis that was already impacting people's health across the globe.

Atatrah said the impacts of climate change were becoming increasingly decisive for future disease burden, health security, and the resilience of health systems, adding that these effects could emerge both directly and indirectly.

She described the 1.5C target set under the Paris Agreement as a critical public health threshold, warning that surpassing it would have significant health consequences.

"If global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees, we are likely to see more frequent and severe extreme weather events, rising heat-related mortality, increasing pressure on food and water systems, and greater risks of disease outbreaks and displacement. The health impacts will be particularly significant for vulnerable populations, including older persons, children, people with chronic diseases, and communities already facing social or economic challenges," she said.

Capacity constraints could emerge in hospitals and emergency health services during extreme weather events, with potential disruptions to supply chains, infrastructure damage, and interruptions to electricity and water access, increasing both immediate and long-term care needs, Atatrah said.