Iran says Switzerland talks with US focus on ending war, easing sanctions, releasing frozen assets

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that talks in Switzerland are focused on implementing key provisions of the June 18 memorandum of understanding with the US, including ending the war, easing sanctions, and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

Iran "is determined to pursue the implementation of the other side's commitments with precision and seriousness," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in comments carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

He said the Switzerland meeting was convened to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum ending the war, adding that Article 13 makes the start of negotiations on a final agreement "conditional" on the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

"Without the implementation of these provisions, particularly Article 1, which concerns ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, it is not possible to enter the stage of negotiations for a final agreement," he said.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out attacks in Lebanon, killing 4,106 people, injuring 12,531 others, and displacing more than 1 million people, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

According to Baqaei, Sunday's discussions focused on implementing those provisions, especially Article 1, as well as reviewing measures related to Article 10, which covers US waivers to facilitate Iranian oil exports, and Article 11, which concerns the release of Iran's frozen assets.

The first round of four-party talks involving Iran and the US, with mediation by Qatar and Pakistan, concluded in Switzerland Sunday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the Iranian negotiating team.