Trump says UK Premier Starmer will resign

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump speak during a family photograph during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign from his office, citing failures on immigration and energy policies.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"

Earlier on Sunday, the BBC reported that Starmer could set out a timetable to step down as early as Monday as the mood inside government shifts.

Several government insiders now believe the British prime minister could announce a timetable for resignation as soon as Monday, according to the report.