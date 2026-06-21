Trump slams Italy’s Meloni for refusing US request to prevent Iranian ‘nuclear threat’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for refusing its requests related to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"For decades, we defend them but, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good," Trump added.

In recent days, both leaders have traded barbs, with Meloni accusing US President Donald Trump of "senseless" and "constant, unprovoked attacks" as a row sparked by his claim that she begged him for a picture during the G7 summit escalated.

Trump earlier claimed that Meloni had repeatedly sought a photo with him during the recent G7 summit in France and accused her of refusing US interests regarding efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

He also criticized Rome for not allowing the US to use Italian landing strips and runways, describing it as "a great logistical inconvenience," and stressed that Washington contributes heavily to Italy's security through NATO.

The US president further claimed that Meloni was seeking to restore ties with him after the United States had "defeated Iran militarily," an assertion he linked to her domestic political standing.