Imam attacked outside mosque in Canada in alleged Islamophobic incident

The imam of the BCMA Mosque in Victoria was assaulted outside the facility, the National Council of Canadian Muslims said Saturday in a statement.

Sheikh Ebrahim was sitting in his vehicle after leading prayers Thursday evening when an individual forced open his car door and assaulted him, while shouting Islamophobic slurs and telling him to "go back to your country," according to the statement.

The organization has been working with authorities in the last 48 hours to ensure safety and accountability following the incident, it said.

"To see a respected religious leader targeted and attacked in this manner is absolutely unacceptable. It is also a stark reminder of the danger that rising Islamophobia poses to our communities every day," it said.

"We cannot stand by as incidents like this continue to happen with such shocking frequency," said the statement, as it urged leaders at all levels to condemn anti-Muslim violence and take concrete action to address rising hate.

The group urged law enforcement to investigate all aspects of the attack, including whether it was hate-motivated, and to ensure that the one responsible is held accountable.

No further details were provided about the imam's condition or possible charges.





