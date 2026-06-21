1st round of 4-party Iran-US talks concludes in Switzerland

The first round of four-party talks involving Iran and the US, with mediation by Qatar and Pakistan, has concluded in Switzerland, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Sunday, citing a source familiar with the Iranian negotiating team.

According to the source, the initial round of the Swiss-hosted negotiations has now been completed.

The meeting was suspended after approximately 80 minutes of talks to allow the participating delegations to conduct internal consultations, the source added.

No further details were immediately released on when the next session would begin.

Earlier in the day, Qatar announced the start of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland with the participation of Qatari and Pakistani mediators to discuss the implementation of the terms of an interim agreement between the two sides.

US and Iranian delegations arrived early in Switzerland for technical negotiations under the memorandum of understanding that was signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock are led by US Vice President JD Vance and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.