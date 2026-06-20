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News World Israel army says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

Israel army says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

An Israeli soldier was killed in southern Lebanon on Saturday, marking the fifth fatality since a landmark U.S.-Iran peace agreement was brokered to halt the Middle East war.

AFP WORLD
Published June 20,2026
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ISRAEL ARMY SAYS SOLDIER KILLED IN SOUTH LEBANON FIGHTING

The Israeli military said that one of its soldiers was killed in fighting in southern Lebanon on Saturday, marking the fifth such fatality since a US-Iran deal was reached to end the Middle East war.

Staff Sergeant Nir Ben Ari "fell in combat" in southern Lebanon, the military said, a day after four other Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The latest fatality brings the military's death toll to 36 soldiers and one civilian contractor since fighting between Hezbollah and Israel began on March 2.