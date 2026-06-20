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News World Hezbollah: Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations

Hezbollah: Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations

Hezbollah stated on Saturday that Israel bears "full responsibility" for violating the ceasefire announced just a day earlier, as Israeli airstrikes targeted parts of southern and eastern Lebanon.

AFP WORLD
Published June 20,2026
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HEZBOLLAH: ISRAEL BEARS FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRUCE VIOLATIONS

The Iran-backed Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah said on Saturday that Israel bore "full responsibility" for violating a ceasefire announced a day earlier, as Israeli strikes pounded Lebanon's south and east.

Ongoing Israeli attacks "are no longer just ceasefire agreement violations but represent clear aggression and a continuation of the war in every sense. Accordingly, full responsibility lies with the Israeli occupation", it said in a statement, adding that Israel "has never adhered to ceasefire provisions" including the recent US-Iran deal and Friday's announcement.