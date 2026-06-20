German opposition party brands Israel’s military offensive in Gaza as ‘genocide’

Germany's opposition Left Party has for the first time officially labelled Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip as "genocide" following a resolution adopted by a large majority at the party's national convention in the eastern city of Potsdam, according to media reports on Saturday.

"International organizations, human rights organizations, and numerous experts in international law speak of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. We concur with this assessment," German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the resolution as saying.

The resolution stressed the commitment to the State of Israel's and Palestine's right to exist.

"As a safe haven for Jews, the State of Israel holds special historical and contemporary significance. Likewise, we stand for Palestine's right to exist and for equal rights for all people in Palestine," it said.

Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023. According to Palestinian figures, the offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others, most of them women and children, while devastating much of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

Although a ceasefire has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks and restrictions have continued, leaving more than 1,000 additional Palestinians dead and over 3,100 injured since the truce took effect.