Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Saturday that no toll will be ⁠charged for ⁠passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day ⁠interim ceasefire with Iran — unless the U.S. imposes one should peace talks fail.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during ⁠the Cease ⁠Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for ⁠the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to ⁠the countries ‌of the ‌Middle East for ⁠purposes of ‌both past, present, and future reimbursement of ⁠costs," Trump ⁠wrote in a post ⁠on Truth Social.



The ultimatum follows an announcement from Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that the waterway will be closed due to alleged US breaches of commitment and Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.



However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed the claim, asserting that US forces remain "present and vigilant" to ensure all aspects of the agreement are obeyed, adding that maritime traffic remains "intact."

"Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins told Axios.





