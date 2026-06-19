War has diminished Iran, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been severely weakened, dismissing criticism from Democrats over his administration's handling of the conflict.

"The War has diminished Iran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else."

"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" he wrote.

Trump also criticized Democrats for arguing that Iran was in a stronger position than it had been months earlier.

"And yet the Democrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be???" he wrote.

On Wednesday evening, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28 between the US, Israel and Iran.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are expected to hold negotiations for 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, in an effort to reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and international sanctions.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also signed the document as mediator.



