Russia says it does not rule out change in US approach to resolving Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that his country does not rule out a change in the US approach to resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We have a feeling that there may be another change in approach (from the US), as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where understandings were reached," Lavrov said during a joint press conference alongside his Malagasy counterpart Alice N'Diaye following talks in Moscow.

Lavrov's remarks referred to the results of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the state of Alaska in August last year.

Reaffirming Russia's commitment to the understandings reached during that summit, Lavrov said Moscow appreciates the current US administration's position, which he said has never "denied the need for dialogue."

Lavrov confirmed being in contact with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that Putin and Trump are also communicating regularly, including recently.

The foreign minister also spoke about recent developments in the Middle East, expressing hope that a recently signed memorandum between the US and Iran would "prevent a resumption of violence."

"Literally before leaving here, I learned that they'd (The US and Iran) postponed the start of these negotiations. Perhaps another problem has arisen. Someone may not be particularly interested in these negotiations starting. We wish these negotiations success, whenever they begin," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia is "always at their disposal" if Washington and Tehran require Moscow's assistance regarding agreements on enriched uranium stockpiles.