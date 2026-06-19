Men jailed after arson attacks on properties linked to British premier

A man has been jailed for seven years for plotting to damage property and carrying out arson attacks on properties linked to British Premier Keir Starmer, after a court heard he was recruited via Telegram by an anonymous figure offering payment and publicity for the offences.

Roman Lavrynovych, 22, of Sydenham, London, was sentenced for damaging two properties by fire and being reckless as to whether life was endangered. He was also convicted of plotting to damage property.

However, Justice Garnham said he would serve "up to four years and eight months in custody," after which he would be released on licence to serve the remainder of his sentence in the community.

"You will then be released and serve the remainder of your sentence on licence," the judge said.

His co-defendant, Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, received a two-year sentence. The judge said he would serve "up to one year in custody" before the remainder was spent on licence.

Both men must comply with licence conditions after release or risk being recalled to prison.

During the trial, the jury heard that an anonymous Russian-speaking figure known as "El Money" recruited Lavrynovych and Carpiuc via Telegram. The contact allegedly offered Lavrynovych payment to start fires, record them and ensure they were reported in the news.

The court heard that on May 8, 2025, a Toyota RAV4 once owned by Starmer was set on fire. A second fire was started on May 11 at the front door of a property in north London that Starmer had previously managed. In the early hours of May 12, a fire broke out at a former home in Kentish Town, London, where a family member was living at the time.

Another Ukrainian man, Petro Pochynok, 35, was acquitted.



